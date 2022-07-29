Taal Thok Ke: Why so much unrest over Tricolor campaign in Jammu-Kashmir?

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is often an attacker on BJP and this time also she retaliated saying that BJP has politicized the tricolor and now people are being threatened to hoist the flag at every house. Raising the question, he said, is this the new Kashmir? Mehbooba further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, 'If you have the guts, then dare to hoist the tricolor on the part of the land illegally occupied by China.' Mehbooba Mufti said that nothing would be gained by forcing people to hoist the tricolor in the Kashmir Valley.

