Taal Thok Ke: Why the uproar over the Places of Worship Act, 1991?

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
The issue of Gyanvapi is in the Varanasi court. The dispute of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi is in the Allahabad High Court. The Hindu side has already made claims on the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar. And the dispute of Jama Masjid of Badaun has also been taken to the Hindu side court. In such a situation, the fight in the Supreme Court on the Places of Worship Act of 1991 has become important. The Hindu side has filed several petitions challenging the Act, on which the Supreme Court has also sought an answer from the Center. Now on behalf of the Muslim side, AIMPLB has challenged the petitions for changes in this Act.

