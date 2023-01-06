NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why there was a scuffle in the mayor election?

Shailender Kumar|Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
What happened at the Civic Center in Delhi today was shameful. During the mayoral election, there was a scuffle and fight between BJP and AAP councilors. This uproar went on for about three hours. After which the action of the corporation was postponed. The uproar took place over the first oath being administered to the nominated councilors, after which both the parties leveled allegations and counter-allegations at each other. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

All Videos

Covid surge in China: What's the latest situation there? 10 points key points to know
Covid surge in China: What's the latest situation there? 10 points key points to know
Joshimath Landslide: How is situation in Joshimath, see ground report of Zee News
9:34
Joshimath Landslide: How is situation in Joshimath, see ground report of Zee News
Delhi MCD Mayor Election: BJP made sensational allegation on AAP on ruckus in Civic Center
6:4
Delhi MCD Mayor Election: BJP made sensational allegation on AAP on ruckus in Civic Center
Air India Toilet Case: The lawyer of accused Shankar Mishra made a big allegation
2:17
Air India Toilet Case: The lawyer of accused Shankar Mishra made a big allegation
Delhi MCD Mayor Election: CM Kejriwal targeted the BJP by citing the Constitution
3:27
Delhi MCD Mayor Election: CM Kejriwal targeted the BJP by citing the Constitution

Trending Videos

Covid surge in China: What's the latest situation there? 10 points key points to know
9:34
Joshimath Landslide: How is situation in Joshimath, see ground report of Zee News
6:4
Delhi MCD Mayor Election: BJP made sensational allegation on AAP on ruckus in Civic Center
2:17
Air India Toilet Case: The lawyer of accused Shankar Mishra made a big allegation
3:27
Delhi MCD Mayor Election: CM Kejriwal targeted the BJP by citing the Constitution
Delhi Mayor,Delhi MCD Election,mcd mayor election,Delhi Mayor elections,mcd election delhi,delhi mcd election news,bjp in delhi mcd election,Delhi MCD Election Result 2022,delhi mcd elections 2022,delhi mcd election 2022,mcd election in delhi,mcd election in delhi 2022,mayor of delhi,MCD election,MCD Election Results,delhi mayor chunav,Delhi MCD Mayor Election clash,BJP press conference,Huge ruckus at Civic Centre,