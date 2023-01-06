videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why there was a scuffle in the mayor election?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

What happened at the Civic Center in Delhi today was shameful. During the mayoral election, there was a scuffle and fight between BJP and AAP councilors. This uproar went on for about three hours. After which the action of the corporation was postponed. The uproar took place over the first oath being administered to the nominated councilors, after which both the parties leveled allegations and counter-allegations at each other. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.