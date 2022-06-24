Taal Thok Ke: Will Eknath Shinde be able to form government with BJP?

Amidst the ongoing political struggle in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has said that he has not given up and is ready to play till the last ball. According to the reports, the next 100 hours are going to be very important for Maharashtra.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

