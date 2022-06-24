NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Will Eknath Shinde be able to form government with BJP?

Amidst the ongoing political struggle in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has said that he has not given up and is ready to play till the last ball. According to the reports, the next 100 hours are going to be very important for Maharashtra.

Jun 24, 2022


Time Machine: When Major Dhan Singh Thapa returned after dodging China
17:16

Maharashtra Political Crisis - Deputy Speaker reached the assembly building
10:57

Maharashtra Political Crisis - Eknath Shinde's latest video from Guwahati surfaces
8:6

Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sainiks attack on Shinde's MLA's office
4:39

Hundreds of flights cancelled at Brussels Airlines due to strike











