Taal Thok Ke : Will the victims of Gujarat bridge accident get justice?

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

People are very upset after the heart wrenching accident in Gujarat's Morbi. Politics is intensifying over the deaths due to bridge collapse. From Delhi to Gujarat, there has been a political outcry in the name of corruption and now in this there is an entry of Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in Tihar Jail, and Satyendra Jain, a minister of Kejriwal government imprisoned in jail on charges of corruption. The opposition is also raising questions about Prime Minister Modi's visit to Morbi.