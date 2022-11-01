Taal Thok Ke : Will the victims of Gujarat bridge accident get justice?
People are very upset after the heart wrenching accident in Gujarat's Morbi. Politics is intensifying over the deaths due to bridge collapse. From Delhi to Gujarat, there has been a political outcry in the name of corruption and now in this there is an entry of Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in Tihar Jail, and Satyendra Jain, a minister of Kejriwal government imprisoned in jail on charges of corruption. The opposition is also raising questions about Prime Minister Modi's visit to Morbi.