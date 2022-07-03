Taal Thok Ke : Will thinking change with 'modern madrasa' ?

The rhetoric continues in Udaipur regarding the murder of Kanhaiyalal. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's statement on Madrasas on this matter is in discussions. Quoting a Pakistani scholar, he said that the education given in madrasas is dangerous. In such a situation, the question is whether the time has come to make the madrasas of the country 'modern'?

| Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

The rhetoric continues in Udaipur regarding the murder of Kanhaiyalal. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's statement on Madrasas on this matter is in discussions. Quoting a Pakistani scholar, he said that the education given in madrasas is dangerous. In such a situation, the question is whether the time has come to make the madrasas of the country 'modern'?