Taal Thok Ke : Will thinking change with 'modern madrasa' ?

The rhetoric continues in Udaipur regarding the murder of Kanhaiyalal. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's statement on Madrasas on this matter is in discussions. Quoting a Pakistani scholar, he said that the education given in madrasas is dangerous. In such a situation, the question is whether the time has come to make the madrasas of the country 'modern'?

|Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
The rhetoric continues in Udaipur regarding the murder of Kanhaiyalal. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's statement on Madrasas on this matter is in discussions. Quoting a Pakistani scholar, he said that the education given in madrasas is dangerous. In such a situation, the question is whether the time has come to make the madrasas of the country 'modern'?

