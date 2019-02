Tampering Article 370, Article 35A will be a disaster: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said any tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which provide special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will render the state's Instrument of Accession with India null and void. Watch this video to know more.