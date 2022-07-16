NewsVideos

Teesta Setalvad Case: The intention was to destabilize the state government- SIT

Shocking disclosure from the affidavit of SIT on Teesta Setalvad. The intention was to destabilize the state government. The intention was to harass Modi. At the same time, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Ahmed Patel is just a name, Sonia Gandhi was behind him.

Jul 16, 2022
