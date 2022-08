Telangana Online Fraud: Four accused of thug gang arrested from Telangana

Fraudsters busted in Telangana. The police have arrested four accused. About Rs 10 crore has been seized from the accused.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

