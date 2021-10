Terrorist attack on police team in Srinagar, one terrorist killed in retaliation

The news of a terrorist attack has once again surfaced in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This time the attack has been done on the Srinagar Police team. It is being told that after the attack, retaliation was also taken by the police in which one terrorist has been killed. The attack took place in Rambagh, Srinagar. One terrorist has been killed in police action, although the other terrorist managed to escape. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorist.