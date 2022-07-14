'The country has developed by learning from history'- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement saying that only animals do this work, only to increase food and population. It is necessary to be the most powerful in the jungle, but in humans, protecting others is the mark of man.

Jul 14, 2022

