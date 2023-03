videoDetails

'There is undeclared emergency in country 'says Prithviraj Chavan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

There has been a stir in the Congress after Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years in a defamation case. On this, Prithviraj Chavan attacked the government and said- 'Vendetta action before 2024, there is an undeclared emergency in the country'