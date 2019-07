They are still scared of my ‘remove police for 15 minutes' comment from 2013: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is back in the news after claiming that the RSS ‘is scared of his 2013 remark’. The firebrand leader attacked the RSS in a rally in Karimnagar on Tuesday where he said: “"RSS can never even think of touching us. People only scare those who get scared easily and the world is scared of those who know how to scare people off."