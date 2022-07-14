NewsVideos

Things Out Of Control In Srilanka, Tanks Launched On Colombo Roads

The administration in Sri Lanka is trying hard to normalize the deteriorating conditions. Due to this, the security of the Parliament of Sri Lanka has been tightened, as well as the protesters have been removed from outside the Parliament.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:58 PM IST
