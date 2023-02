videoDetails

This is not the statement of Swami Prasad, but of Akhilesh Yadav, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

The political ruckus has intensified on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Shudra or not'. On this matter, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that this statement is not of Swami Prasad Maurya, it is the statement of Akhilesh Yadav.