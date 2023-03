videoDetails

Thousands of people attended Rang Panchami festival in Bhopal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

The color of Rang Panchami has spread tremendously on Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Hundreds of people are sprinkling gulal on the streets on the occasion of Rang Panchami festival in Bhopal. A large number of people are celebrating this festival.