DNA: Himachal - Left Parties Plan Peace March on Outsider Issue

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

Amid ongoing debates over migrants in Himachal Pradesh, the Left parties have announced a peace march in Shimla on September 27. Surprisingly, Congress and AAP will also join the march, raising questions as to why Congress, which is in power, is supporting the Left. This report investigates the political dynamics behind the march and the growing migrant issue.