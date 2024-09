videoDetails

DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Gold prices in India have surged to an all-time high, reaching ₹75,406 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. This significant price increase of ₹158 from yesterday has taken the week's total rise to ₹1,313. Gold, always considered a safe investment, is becoming more expensive, making it difficult for the average buyer to invest in gold jewelry or bullion.