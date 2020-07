Time Capsule To Be Kept 2,000 Feet Under Ram Temple In Ayodhya

A time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site to ensure that there are no disputes in the future, according to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Sunday.