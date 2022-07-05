NewsVideos

Time Machine: Decision to make Indira Gandhi the PM of India!

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, know how it was decided to make Indira Gandhi the PM.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, know how it was decided to make Indira Gandhi the PM.

