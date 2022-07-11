NewsVideos

Time Machine: Watch how 93,000 Pakistani Soldiers surrendered

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch when 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch when 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered

