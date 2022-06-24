NewsVideos

Time Machine: When Major Dhan Singh Thapa returned after dodging China

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! For the first time on TV, watch the unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, know how Major Dhan singh Thapa returned to India after dodging China.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! For the first time on TV, watch the unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, know how Major Dhan singh Thapa returned to India after dodging China.

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at Matoshree
1:51
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at Matoshree
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Deputy Speaker reached the assembly building
10:57
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Deputy Speaker reached the assembly building
Taal Thok Ke: Will Eknath Shinde be able to form government with BJP?
59:12
Taal Thok Ke: Will Eknath Shinde be able to form government with BJP?
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Eknath Shinde's latest video from Guwahati surfaces
8:6
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Eknath Shinde's latest video from Guwahati surfaces
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sainiks attack on Shinde's MLA's office
4:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sainiks attack on Shinde's MLA's office

Trending Videos

1:51
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at Matoshree
10:57
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Deputy Speaker reached the assembly building
59:12
Taal Thok Ke: Will Eknath Shinde be able to form government with BJP?
8:6
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Eknath Shinde's latest video from Guwahati surfaces
4:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sainiks attack on Shinde's MLA's office
time machine,time machine zee news,time machine show,time machine on zee news,zee news show time machine,Hindi News,time machine zee history show,highlights of india history,time machine live show,time machin zee show,time machine with aditi tyagi,sonali bendre on time machine,india history 1960,Jawahar Lal Nehru,Pakistan,Nehru,Mulayam Singh Yadav,nehru cigrate story,