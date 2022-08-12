NewsVideos

Tiranga Yatra: Amrit Mahotsav of Independence on 75th Anniversary

Tiranga Yatra is celebrated across the country. Tiranga Shikara rally has been taken out at Dal Lake in Srinagar. CRPF has carried out the tricolor yatra in Delhi. In Moradabad's madrassa, children have made tricolor from rangoli.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
Tiranga Yatra is celebrated across the country. Tiranga Shikara rally has been taken out at Dal Lake in Srinagar. CRPF has carried out the tricolor yatra in Delhi. In Moradabad's madrassa, children have made tricolor from rangoli.

All Videos

India@75: How did education become a basic human right in India?
India@75: How did education become a basic human right in India?
Taal Thok Ke: Why is KT Jaleel calling PoK 'Azad Kashmir'?
1H6:18
Taal Thok Ke: Why is KT Jaleel calling PoK 'Azad Kashmir'?
India@75: The impact of the White Revolution on India's dairy industry
India@75: The impact of the White Revolution on India's dairy industry
Taal Thok Ke: KT Jaleel likes Pakistan?
9:14
Taal Thok Ke: KT Jaleel likes Pakistan?
Taal Thok Ke: Anti-national 'argument' of KT Jaleel?
9:40
Taal Thok Ke: Anti-national 'argument' of KT Jaleel?

Trending Videos

India@75: How did education become a basic human right in India?
1H6:18
Taal Thok Ke: Why is KT Jaleel calling PoK 'Azad Kashmir'?
India@75: The impact of the White Revolution on India's dairy industry
9:14
Taal Thok Ke: KT Jaleel likes Pakistan?
9:40
Taal Thok Ke: Anti-national 'argument' of KT Jaleel?
Tiranga Yatra,bjp tiranga yatra,bjp tiranga yatra news,tiranga yatra news,bjp's tiranga yatra,Tiranga,aap tiranga yatra in gujarat,Har Ghar Tiranga,triranga yatra,tiranga yatra in delhi,bjp workers tiranga yatra,Tiranga Yatra,tiranga yatra modi,modi tiranga yatra,aap tiranga yatra,75th Independence Day,Har Ghar Tiranga,Tiranga on Shikara in Srinagar,CRPF tiranga yatra,Tiranga Yatra in Moradabad madarasa,Hindi News,