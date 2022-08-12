Tiranga Yatra: Amrit Mahotsav of Independence on 75th Anniversary

Tiranga Yatra is celebrated across the country. Tiranga Shikara rally has been taken out at Dal Lake in Srinagar. CRPF has carried out the tricolor yatra in Delhi. In Moradabad's madrassa, children have made tricolor from rangoli.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

Tiranga Yatra is celebrated across the country. Tiranga Shikara rally has been taken out at Dal Lake in Srinagar. CRPF has carried out the tricolor yatra in Delhi. In Moradabad's madrassa, children have made tricolor from rangoli.