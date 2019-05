TMC workers casting proxy votes in Jadavpur: Anupam Hazra

BJP MP candidate from Jadavpur in West Bengal, Anupam Hazra, on Sunday said that women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes at polling booth numbers 150/137 in Jadavpur. Hazra added that when BJP workers raised an objection to it, the TMC workers created a ruckus at the polling booth. Watch this video to know more.