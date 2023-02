videoDetails

TMC's Twitter account hacked, hacker changes name as well as profile photo

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

The official Twitter account of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been hacked and the hacker has changed the name of the account as well as the profile photo. The hacker has changed the name of TMC's Twitter account to Yuga Labs and has put Y logo in the photo.