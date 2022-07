Today is the first Monday of Sawan month

The month of Shravan, which is considered to be the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, has started from July 14. In colloquial language, this month is called Sawan Month. Today is the first Monday of Sawan month

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

