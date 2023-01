videoDetails

Today PM Modi visits a tour of Maharashtra and Karnataka

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Karnataka and Maharashtra. During this, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many projects. In Karnataka,he will visit Yadgiri and Kulbargi. On the other hand, PM will inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro in Mumbai. Know in detail what will be the whole program in this report.