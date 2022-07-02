Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Unveiled

Toyota has introduced its new Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. It will get the option of Neodrive and Hybrid. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Neodrive) will get a 1462 cc engine, which can generate 75 kW power and 135Nm torque. At the same time, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Hybrid) will get a 1490 cc engine with an electric motor, which can generate 68 kW power and 122Nm torque. In the market, it will compete with cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

Toyota has introduced its new Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. It will get the option of Neodrive and Hybrid. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Neodrive) will get a 1462 cc engine, which can generate 75 kW power and 135Nm torque. At the same time, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Hybrid) will get a 1490 cc engine with an electric motor, which can generate 68 kW power and 122Nm torque. In the market, it will compete with cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.