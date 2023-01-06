NewsVideos
Tremendous uproar during MCD Mayor elections in Delhi, fierce fighting during Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of MCD is being conducted in Delhi today. There is fierce fighting during the voting for the mayoral election.

