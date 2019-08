Triple Talaq was a malpractice, there is no doubt about it in anybody's mind, says Amit Shah

Speaking at an event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Triple Talaq was a malpractice, there is no doubt about it in anybody's mind. Some parties opposed the bill in Parliament but deep inside their heart they knew it was a malpractice that needed to end but they didn't have the courage to do it.#TripleTalaq