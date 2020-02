Trump all set to leave for India from US in a while, will land in Ahmedabad tomorrow

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday, after which he will hold a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will jointly address the public meeting at the 'Namaste Trump Program' at the Cricket Stadium in Motera. After this, Trump will spend some time at Sabarmati Ashram. Sabarmati Ashram is the place from where Mahatma Gandhi led the non-violent freedom struggle of India.