TTK: Owaisi is provoking people by comparing India with Sri Lanka?

It has come to the fore in the IMF report that India's economy is growing at the fastest rate in the world. In terms of the pace of the economy, America and China are behind India. But AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seeing Sri Lanka-like situation in India. Owaisi has said that the day is not far, when the situation like Sri Lanka will be here, when the public will enter the Prime Minister's residence.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

