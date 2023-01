videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Case: Bad news for Sheejan, bail hearing postponed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

TV actress Tunisha Sharma has left this world. But now his family is standing in the court to get him justice. In the case of Tunisha Sharma's death, the difficulties of accused Sheejan have increased. The court has postponed the hearing on his bail.