Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan's Family Clarifies On Tunisha Wearing Hijab, Says,'she Wore Hijab For Shooting'

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Sheezan's family held a press conference in Tunisha Sharma Case today. During the press conference, Sheezan's family clarified on the questions raised about Tunisha wearing hijab and said, 'Tunisha wore hijab for the shoot'.