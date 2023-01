videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Case: Shock to Sheezan Khan from the court

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

The court accepted that Tunisha was in depression after the breakup. Tunisha was in Sheezan's room before the suicide. If bail is granted at this stage of the investigation, the case may be affected. All these circumstances need to be investigated.