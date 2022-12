videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: TV Actor Sheezan Mohammed arrest In Abetment To Suicide Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

In the case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide, the police have registered a case against actor Sheejan Mohammad Khan and arrested him. Shijan has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.