Tunisha Suicide Case: Murder or Suicide! Did Tunisha Sharma become a victim of love jihad?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

In the Tunisha Sharma case, a big disclosure has come out from the FIR copy. In this, it has been revealed that he had a breakup with co-actor Sheejan 15 days before. Because of this Tunisha was in depression. Now this matter is being investigated from the angle of Love Jihad.