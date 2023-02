videoDetails

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Watch how a New Born giggles innocently after evacuating from under the debris

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

After tremendous earthquake that hit Turkey last week, tremors are being witnessed continuously. Turkey has once again shaken by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake. Meanwhile, a happy picture of an innocent has come to fore that have went viral on social media. Watch innocent picture of a new born giggling with laughter after coming out of the debris.