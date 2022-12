videoDetails

TV Actress Death News : Murder or Suicide! Postmortem report of Tunisha Sharma come in a few hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

The last rites of TV actress Tunisha Sharma will be performed around 4 pm today. His post mortem has been completed at JJ Hospital. On Saturday, he allegedly committed suicide in the make-up room of Ali Baba's set.