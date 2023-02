videoDetails

Two day session of AIMIM in Mumbai, Owaisi targets Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

The first session of AIMIM was held in Mumbai. On this occasion, Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the Haryana Government, raising the issue of Junaid-Nasir murder case. On the other hand, on the issue of Amritpal in Punjab, he also targeted Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.