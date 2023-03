videoDetails

Two unknown people tries to enter Shahrukh Khan's house 'Mannat' by jumping over the wall

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Shahrukh Khan Case: A shocking case has come to light from Mannat, the house of famous actor Sharukh Khan. Two unknown people tried to enter Shahrukh's house by scaling the wall. Both unidentified people have been arrested in this connection and investigation is underway. A case has been registered against the accused at Bandra Police Station.