Udaipur Murder Case: Minor gets threats for supporting Kanhaiya Lal

Threatening minor on support of Kanhaiyalal. Minor girl has been threatened with rape in Mumbai. The accused has been arrested from Budgam in Kashmir.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Threatening minor on support of Kanhaiyalal. Minor girl has been threatened with rape in Mumbai. The accused has been arrested from Budgam in Kashmir.