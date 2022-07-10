NewsVideos

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting before hearing the petition of Shinde Camp

Several round of meetings are going on in Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting at Matoshree. Many big leaders were present during this. Tomorrow the hearing on Shiv Sena's petition is to be held in the Supreme Court. At the same time, the Eknath Shinde faction has also filed a petition on the suspension of 16 MLAs.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
