Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM, meets Governor

Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He announced this resignation through Facebook Live. After this he reached the governor to resign. Along with Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray was also present on this occasion.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:59 AM IST

