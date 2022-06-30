Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM, meets Governor
Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He announced this resignation through Facebook Live. After this he reached the governor to resign. Along with Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray was also present on this occasion.
