NewsVideos

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM, meets Governor

Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He announced this resignation through Facebook Live. After this he reached the governor to resign. Along with Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray was also present on this occasion.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:59 AM IST
Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He announced this resignation through Facebook Live. After this he reached the governor to resign. Along with Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray was also present on this occasion.

All Videos

Google warns users to remove the Slice app from their phones immediately
Google warns users to remove the Slice app from their phones immediately
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
16:26
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
5:38
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
Deshhit: 'Game over' for Uddhav Thackeray?D
35:59
Deshhit: 'Game over' for Uddhav Thackeray?D
Pre-1949 official Chinese records show that Chinese records of sovereignty over Tibet baseless
Pre-1949 official Chinese records show that Chinese records of sovereignty over Tibet baseless

Trending Videos

Google warns users to remove the Slice app from their phones immediately
16:26
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
5:38
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
35:59
Deshhit: 'Game over' for Uddhav Thackeray?D
Pre-1949 official Chinese records show that Chinese records of sovereignty over Tibet baseless
Uddhav Thackeray,Uddhav Thackeray Resign,uddhav thackeray resigns,uddhav thackeray resign news,uddhav thackeray live,uddhav thackeray resigns news,uddhav thackeray resignation,uddhav resign,uddhav thackeray latest news,will uddhav thackeray resign,Uddhav Thackeray news,cm uddhav thackeray,cm uddhav thackeray live,uddhav thackeray vs devendra fadnavis,uddhav thackeray meeting,uddhav thackeray facebook live,uddhav thakre resignation,Maharashtra floor test,