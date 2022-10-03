NewsVideos

Udhampur Bus blast: Udhampur bus blast plot hatched in Pakistan

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
The police has solved the mystery of the recent bomb blasts in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
16:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical
2:24
Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
0:41
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
4:12
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case

Trending Videos

16:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
2:24
Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical
0:41
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
4:12
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
jammu kashmir udhampur bus blast,Udhampur blast,jammu kashmir blast news,jammu kashmir breaking,breaking live,jammu kashmir blast news live,live jammu kashmir udhampur blast,jammu kashmir blast news breaking,Blast news,Kashmir blast,udhampur news,2nd blast in jammu kashmir,live blast udpates,Badi khabar,News,samachar live,live jammu kashmir news,Hindi News,Latest News,todays news,news update,Samachar,hindi samachar,todays Samachar,aaj ki khabar,