videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed files petition in SC, expresses threat to his safety

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed has filed a petition in SC. Atiq Ahmed has expressed apprehension about his security in front of the top court and has demanded from the SC not to hand him over to the UP Police in the Umesh Pal murder case.