Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action Against Properties of Accused in Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Bulldozer action has come to the fore in Umesh Pal murder case. Bulldozer action is being taken at the house of the close ones of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. It is alleged that Zafar Ahmed, a close aide, had given shelter to Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen in the house. Along with this, all the accused stayed in this house after committing the crime.