videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Police Commissioner takes big decision on catching accused

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, the reward on the absconding accused can be increased. The police commissioner has sent a proposal to the government in this regard. Know in detail in this report how much the reward is likely to increase.