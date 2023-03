videoDetails

Umesh Pal Hatyakand: Yogi government's bulldozer action against the mafia continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Bulldozer action is going on against Atiq and Mukhtar in Uttar Pradesh. The work of mixing the mafia in the soil is going on. The two-storey house built in the name of the sons of Mafia Mukhtar was razed to the ground.