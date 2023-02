videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmad Panics After Encounter, Asks To Appear Virtually In Court

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Prayagraj police shot down Umesh Pal Murder Case accused in an encounter. After the encounter, the jailed mafia Atiq Ahmed started worrying about his life. Atiq filed an application in the court demanding not to be taken to UP. Along with this, he asked to conduct the hearing virtually.